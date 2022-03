Officials say four people were slightly injured after a massive fire broke out at a popular winery in Niagara, Ont.

In a tweet on Saturday, St. Catherine’s Fire Services said a massive fire has been reported at Eighth Avenue Louth, east of Seventh Avenue.

A fire broke out at Hender Estate Winery around 10 p.m. as officials worked to extinguish the fire, with crews asking people to avoid the area.

Large structure fire @ Eighth Avenue Louth, east of Seventh. Avoid this area – Do not go sightseeing – Firefighting operations from multiple departments at the scene. — St. Catherine’s Fire Services (@STCFireServices) March 27, 2022