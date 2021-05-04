Four Jackets Receive NCAA Championship Bids – Women’s Tennis — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

THE FLATS – The 11th-ranked Georgia Tech women’s tennis team will be represented by a pair of singles players and two doubles teams at the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championships as the subcommittee announced Tuesday afternoon the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams selected to compete.

Georgia Tech’s second-ranked doubles team of Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores received a doubles bid, as did No. 17 Gia Cohen and Ava Hrastar. Jones and Flores will also compete in the singles draw.

The singles and doubles competition will take place May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla., after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs May 16-22.

Jones, who is the No. 5 overall seed in the singles draw, has led the Jackets from the No. 1 singles position all season long and boasts a 17-8 overall record. She is 16-7 in dual match play at the top spot and went 9-2 against league opponents. Jones has spent the entire season ranked in the top 15 nationally, climbing as high as No. 2 on March 30. Jones will be making her second appearance in the singles championship and third in the doubles championship.

Flores will make her first appearances in the singles and doubles championship after leading the Jackets with an 18-6 overall singles mark. She picked up All-ACC second-team honors after going 8-5 against league opponents. Flores has led Tech mainly from the No. 2 singles position this season and currently ranks No. 20 nationally.

Flores and Jones have combined as one of the nation’s best doubles teams in the country, being ranked top five all season. The Jackets spent two consecutive weeks ranked No. 1 in the country and currently sit at No. 2. Flores and Jones, seeded third in the tournament, have combined to go 22-3 overall this season, including a 20-3 dual mark.

Sitting at No. 17 nationally, Tech’s doubles team of Hrastar and Cohen went 6-6 this season after partnering together for the first time in early March. The tandem broke into the national rankings after uprooting a current top-five team in the country in their first match together.

Georgia Tech will begin the team portion of the NCAA Championship this weekend, May 7-8, hosting Georgia Southern, North Florida and Ole Miss. The Jackets face GSU in first round action on Friday at 2 p.m. at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Support The Swarm Fund, which helps Georgia Tech athletics offset the significant financial challenges associated with Covid-19, and the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com