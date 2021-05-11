Four Jackets Tabbed All-ACC – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball standouts Emma Kauf , Tricia Awald, Cameron Stanford and Breanna Roper have each been named to All-ACC teams as announced by the league office on Tuesday. Kauf earned a pair of selections, being named All-ACC First Team as well as to the ACC All-Freshman team while Awald was also marked All-ACC First Team. Stanford earned her third consecutive All-ACC Second Team selection, and Roper was voted All-ACC Third Team.

Kauf, a second-year freshman, exploded out of the gate this season in her first opportunity to garner yearly ACC honors. The Lincoln, Neb. native won the year’s first ACC Player of the Week for her performance in the season-opening Buzz Classic. Since, she’s gone on to rank second on the team in batting average (.356), hits (47), doubles (7), homeruns (10), RBI (31), total bases (86) and slugging percentage (.652). Kauf owns the lone triple on the squad this season, and her homeruns and total bases also rank in the top 10 amongst the conference. The Tech backstop is the first Yellow Jacket to be named both All-ACC First Team and to the ACC All-Freshman Team.

Awald has been among the nation’s best at the dish all season, culminating with her All-ACC First Team selection shortly following receiving ACC Player of the Week honors a week ago. The lefty slugger is currently 19 th in the country and second in the conference in on-base percentage (.548). The first baseman is near the top of the league in multiple ACC categories as she’s fourth in batting average (.413) and slugging percentage (.736), seventh in homeruns (11), ninth in total bases (89), and second in walks per game (.68). Awald also leads the team in each of the aforementioned categories as the only Jacket batting above .400. The selection marks Awald’s first yearly ACC honor of her career.

Stanford has been selected to the All-ACC Second Team each year of her career the honor has been given. A former ACC All-Freshman team member as well, Stanford has come through in the clutch this season as she leads the team with 36 RBI and has a walk-off homerun to her name. The Alpharetta, Ga. native is currently third on the team in batting average (.305), hits (43), doubles (6), homeruns (8) and total bases (73). The left fielder is now a four-time All-ACC honoree after three consecutive All-ACC Second Team selections and an ACC All-Freshman Team selection.

Roper’s All-ACC Third Team honor represents the first All-ACC selection of her career. The Woodstock, Ga. native has led off at the dish for the Jackets much of the year, paying off the move by ranking second in the ACC in runs per game (0.95). Roper leads the team in runs scored (40) and doubles (9) this season. The utility player is also top five on the team in batting average (.301), hits (40), homeruns (8), RBI (26), slugging percentage (.549) and on-base percentage (.405).

Georgia Tech’s five total honors as a team marks the highest number of ACC selections since the Jackets had seven different honorees in 2011. The honors represent the third straight season the Yellow Jackets have earned three or more selections to All-ACC teams under coach Aileen Morales.

The Jackets earned the No. 9 seed in the 2021 ACC Championship in Louisville, Ky., drawing a matchup with No. 8 seed Syracuse on Wednesday at 1 p.m. to kick off the tournament. The winner will advance to face No. 1 seed Clemson in the Quarterfinals on Thursday at 11 a.m. The games will be broadcast live on ACC Network.

