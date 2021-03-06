Four new premieres of digital movies and TV shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video this Friday. TMTyOne.com

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have a large range of content planned for the week, in a variety of formats, Check out our round-up of the ten best new shows and movies to watch here this week, And saved the best new releases for our favorite day of the week: Friday. It will see the digital premiere of four new films and TV shows. This release schedule is the sequel to Mohanlal’s 2013 Malayalam thriller, Drishyam And a comedy thriller starring Rosamond Pike, Diane Waist and Peter Dinklage. Scroll to read a short summary of all the titles.

Four new movies and series to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video this Friday

1. I’m caring about Netflix a lot

Led by Marla Grayson, a professional court-appointed patron of dozens of senior units by Rosamond Pike, the film follows Grayson’s attempts to seize the assets of Jennifer Peterson (played by Dion Wist). But Peterson is not your average American senior woman, which Grayson initially confused her for. She has a few tricks up her sleeve and a relationship with a volatile gangster (played by) Peter Dinklaj), To thwart Grayson’s clever plan.

2. DRIRYAM 2 – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Written and directed by Jethu Joseph, Dirshyam 2, Featuring Mohanlal, Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopi, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar, the first film takes place six years after the end of events. The plot is expected to drag Georgekutty’s family through another police investigation. But will his clever methods help save them again?

Tribals of Europe – NETFLIX

Set in apocalyptic Europe in the year 2074, this German series will follow the fate of three siblings who come into possession of a mysterious cube, which has the power to change the reality of the world.

4. PITTA KATHALU – NETFLIX

Gall bladder Netflix has its first Telugu anthology production, directed by four of the biggest and best Telugu filmmakers, Nag Ashwin, Nandini Reddy, Sankalp Reddy and Tharun Bhaskar. In informal Telugu the title means short stories about women. Each told in the unique style of these filmmakers. The film has an exceptional cast of actors including Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakamanu, Isha Rebba, Jagapathi Babu, Lakshmi Manchu and Shruti Haasan.

