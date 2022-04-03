Four-star Waterford slams Cork into goal

Four goals gave Waterford a fourth Allianz Hurling League title, with Deus sinking an error-prone Cork challenge twice in either half.

Waterford’s 18 goals during the round-robin phase of the league were more goals than any other county in Division 1 and they continued to score successfully in this evening’s decider.

Leading 2–10 to 0–10 for the second period, Waterford scored the third goal in 48 minutes when man of the match Stephen Bennett got away from Ciaran Joyce and overtook Cork number one Patrick Collins.

This latest major took the winners from five to eight, 3-14 to 0-15, and while Cork scored three consecutive points from Robbie O’Flynn (0-2) and Patrick Horgan (free), the score was cancelled. done. , Bennett and Curran point out…