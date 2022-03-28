Four takeaways as Boston Celtics beat Timberwolves 134-112 for sixth consecutive win

Boston – No matter how hot or what team stands in the way of the Celtics. Boston continued to play a suffocating defense, but it took an impressive offense to make up for those performances.

The Celtics beat the Timberwolves 134-112 for their sixth straight win at TD Garden on Sunday. While Minnesota flirted with a close game in the first quarter, the Celtics led 17-4 to open the second.

The blowout Celtics are in full force, and the quality of the opponent doesn’t slow them down. Minnesota was one of the hottest teams in the league after the All-Star break, then Wolves came to the Garden.

Jason Tatum led the Celtics with 34 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Jaylen Brown had 31 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Edwards…