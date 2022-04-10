Four Ways Scottie Scheffler Could Lose This Masters Sunday

Four Ways Scottie Scheffler Could Lose This Masters Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. – What are four things that could keep Scotty Scheffler from winning his first major championship?

He held a record 5-shot, 36-hole lead by Saturday. Herman Keizer, Jack Nicklaus, Ray Floyd and Jordan Spieth wore green jackets after leading five shots at the halfway point of their respective Masters wins.


Read Full News