Following legislative elections in Ukraine in the shadow of war, Hungarian sovereignty leader Viktor Orbán secured a fourth consecutive victory on Sunday, more easily than expected.

At the age of 58, the dean of the current leaders of the European Union (EU) faced an unprecedented and unequal coalition of six parties, and analysts had predicted a tough fight like never before.

But according to partial results, his Fidesz party won 54.24% of the vote after 77% of ballots were counted, compared to 33.92% for the opposition, the National Election Office said.

A victory so big you can probably see it from the moon and certainly from Brussels

Attendance was strong, approaching the record set in 2018.

,We have achieved an extraordinary victory – a victory so big that you can probably see it from the moon and of course from Brussels“The elder said…