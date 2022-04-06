Fourth dose: Quebecers 70 and older may make an appointment

Quebecers age 70 and older can now make an appointment to receive their fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

From now on can visit the respective customer’s site click on health To reserve a time slot.

In order to receive the fourth dose, it is imperative to have received the last dose at least three months before.

People who are immunocompromised or on dialysis aged 12 and over can continue to make appointments at Clic Santé.

As of next Monday, Quebecers age 60 and older will have a turn to be able to make an appointment.