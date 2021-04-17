LATEST

Fox announcer Joe Buck will guest host ‘Jeopardy!’ this summer

For the reason that passing of Alex Trebek in November, Jeopardy! has returned with a slew of visitor hosts from all corners of popular culture, media, and sports activities, together with Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Ken Jennings, and Inexperienced Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers simply completed his stint as visitor host, which included loads of satisfying moments and saved the door open for extra sports-related enjoyable.

Jeopardy! will hold the sports activities references coming with the information that Fox broadcaster Joe Buck shall be an upcoming visitor host on this system. In keeping with the NY Publish’s Andrew Marchand, not solely is Buck going to guest-host however he may very well be in rivalry for the everlasting job as effectively.

Marchand stories that Professional Soccer Corridor of Famer’s run as host will happen in mid-summer, although it’s unclear if he’ll get one week or two weeks on the helm. Every time it does occur, the stint won’t battle with Buck’s schedule asserting MLB and NFL video games for Fox.

Whereas Buck has loads of critics, he’s lengthy since confirmed his aptitude for internet hosting TV packages, with the ability to banter with friends and interview topics, making quips, and roll with the punches (he’s definitely gotten apply with that). As they did with Rodgers, the present can hopefully throw in a couple of references to Buck’s most well-known calls and moments. As he’s been has been Fox’s prime announcer for baseball and soccer and has known as a number of Tremendous Bowls and World Collection, there are many stats and trivia to be mined.

In fact, we’re all actually hoping that one of many solutions is, “This NFL receiver as soon as carried out ‘a disgusting act’ after scoring a landing.”

Buck joins different upcoming hosts on the schedule that embody Anderson Cooper, Invoice Whitaker, Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

