Fox News’ Benjamin Hall loses limb after Ukraine attack

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was seriously injured by a gunshot outside Kyiv while reporting on the war in Ukraine, said he felt “very lucky” to be alive despite losing a limb in the conflict. Huh.

“To put it in a nutshell, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a leg on the other. One arm is being held together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is blown away… big room tweeted Along with a picture of myself from Thursday evening.

Hall blindfolded his left eye, smiling from the hospital bed.

Hall was traveling in a vehicle on March 14 with cameraman and friend Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and a Ukrainian …