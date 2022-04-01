Fox News Hires Caitlyn Jenner as Contributor

Reality television star and former Republican nominee for governor of California Caitlyn Jenner will make her debut as a paid contributor for Fox News Channel on Thursday, the cable network announced.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to all of us,” said Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott.

“He is a leader in the LGBTQ+ community and his illustrious career spanning various fields will be a tremendous asset to our audience.”

Jenner, formerly known as Olympic medalist Bruce Jenner before transitioning to become a woman in 2015, “will offer Fox News Channel programming and commentary and analysis on various Fox News media platforms,” ​​Scott said.

She will make her debut during Sean Hannity’s Fox News Primetime Talk…