Fox News Hires Caitlyn Jenner as Contributor

Reality television star and former Republican nominee for governor of California Caitlyn Jenner will make her debut as a paid contributor for Fox News Channel on Thursday, the cable network announced.
“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to all of us,” said Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott.
“He is a leader in the LGBTQ+ community and his illustrious career spanning various fields will be a tremendous asset to our audience.”
Jenner, formerly known as Olympic medalist Bruce Jenner before transitioning to become a woman in 2015, “will offer Fox News Channel programming and commentary and analysis on various Fox News media platforms,” Scott said.
She will make her debut during Sean Hannity’s Fox News Primetime Talk…
