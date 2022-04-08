Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall reveals injuries in Ukraine

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was badly injured during the March 14 shelling outside Kyiv that killed two of his colleagues, spoke about the extent of his injuries in a pair of social media posts on Thursday night. I shared my first update.

“In short, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a leg on the other,” said Hall, a State Department correspondent who was on the ground in Ukraine to cover up the Russian offensive. “One hand is being held together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is greatly blown away … but overall I feel very lucky to be here.” He shared a picture of himself, wearing a heavy bandage and a patch on his left eye.