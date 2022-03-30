FP2030 announces new regional hub to serve East and South Africa

Family Planning 2030 (FP2030), the global family planning partnership that began its second decade in 2021, today announced a collaboration with Amref Health Africa (www.Amref.org), the latter’s host to FP2030’s new Eastern and Southern Africa will see the regional centre. It is headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya.

FP2030’s East and South Africa hub is one of four new offices to be launched this year, as the partnership seeks to expand its reach to bring services closer to those who need them most. The new offices will join existing North America and European hubs and coordinate and support country-specific activities through mobilizing existing commitments and generating new commitments from the region.

The new hubs will also help build momentum for a rights-based family…