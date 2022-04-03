FPL Saturday review: Manager moved to Madison

Managers make James Madison (£6.8m) a top target for Gameweek 32 Fantasy Premier League He continued his fine form on Saturday.

The Leicester City playmaker assisted with a Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.0m) goal in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

Madison’s GW31 Assistance

Maddison now has eight goals and seven assists in 2021/22, which equals his best season of the season for attacking returns.

Leicester’s busy schedule means they still have 10 matches left in their last seven gameweeks.

Only two scores in seven of those matches stability difficulty rating (FDR), pointing to more success for Madison.



Madison’s total 17,000+…