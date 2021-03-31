FRA vs BHZ Live Score, World Cup Qualifiers 2021, Top Pick, Preview, France vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Scorecard

In the world cup qualifying campaign, we have “Bosnia and Herzegovina (BHZ)” vs “France (FRA)” at Stadion Grbavica on April 1st, 2021. The match is scheduled for 12:15 AM. Both the dream 11 teams are aiming to catalog the win at their name on the forthcoming match. Let’s have a look at essential details about the squaring face off.

Teams: “Bosnia and Herzegovina (BHZ)” vs “France (FRA)”

League: Grbavica Stadium

Date: April 1st, 2021

Time: 12:15 AM

Day: Thursday

Venue: Grbavica Stadium

“Bosnia and Herzegovina (BHZ)” Line Ups:-

Sinisa Sanicanin

Selmir Pidro

Marko Mihojevic

Sead Kolasinac

Dennis Hadzikadunic

Eldar Civic

Branimir Cipetic

Ahmedhodzic Ring

Nikola Vasiljev

Ibrahim Sehic

Kenan Piric

“France (FRA)” Line Ups: –

Anthony Martial

Antoine Griezmann

Kylian Mbappe

N’Golo Kante

Adrien rabiot

Paul pogba

Lucas Hernandez placeholder image

Presnel Kimpembe

Hugo lloris

Raphael varane

Benjamin Pavard

“Bosnia and Herzegovina (BHZ)” Dream 11 Preview:-

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s (BHZ) team were poor in the game as they were winless in their last five matches. They locked horns against Finland in which the match has been drawn at 2-2. Recently Binsia nad Herzegovina has slotted 56th in FIFA ranking hence the game was poor and unable to snatch the points in the 2018 world cup.

“France (FRA)” Dream 11 Preview: –

On the other side, France locked horns against Kazakhstan in which the game ended with 2-0 wins. They obtained a win in Group D. Les Bleus at the top position in the league standings by gaining four points and in the leading position over Finland by two points. Whereas France is concentrating on winning this match and comes at the top of the points table.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina (BHZ)” vs “France (FRA)” match prediction of dream 11 teams:-

Both the teams are extremely waiting for today’s match so, that they can win it and become the popular teams of the league. Players of both teams are excited for the face-off as they want to register themselves as a winning team. Team France has to play harder and well to prove themselves. The real game is yet to be revealed to get the details on a live score for the real game stay groove to us Getindianews.com