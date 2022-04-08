Fracture of the Tibia and Fibula: What are the Consequences of the Injury Suffered by Robert Rojas

As a visitor, Rivers beat Peru’s Alianza Lima 1–0 for the first game of the group stage. savior cup, Despite victory, all shines were taken by Paraguayan defender Robert Rojas, who suffered fractures of his tibia and fibula in a brawl from Peruvian Eldair Rodriguezsent off by the referee Wilmer Roldan, The incident happened 41 minutes after the second half, when the game was in the final stages of its development.

crying and pain Rojas Feeling the effect of the kick, the attendees became concerned. players of Lima Alliance He asked for prompt medical attention and gesture of Juan Fernando Quintero, performed the worst with his hands on his head. In the end, the right part was shifted …