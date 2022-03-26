France 2-1 Ivory Coast: Aurelien Tchouameni grabs late winner for Didier Deschamps’ side in Marseille

A late Aurelian Tchoumeni goal secured France’s 2–1 win against Ivory Coast in Marseille.

The two teams faced off at the Velodrome in Marseille as the French Football Federation used the opportunity to take the national team on a tour.

For Didier Deschamps, debut was given to RB Leipzig striker Christophe Nkunku, while he was linked with a recalled Olivier Giroud, making his first appearance since the Euro 2020 final.

For Ivory Coast, he called on Nicolas Pepe to support Wilfried Zaha and Sebastian Haller, Pepe’s fine strike beat Hugo Lloris in the middle of the first half, but Giroud’s header quickly canceled any advantage. Gave.

Ghislain in the second half…