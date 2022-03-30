France: Children seriously contaminated with E.coli bacteria from Boutoni pizza

There is indeed a link between Buitoni brand pizza (Nestlé) and some recent cases of contamination with Escherichia coli bacteria in French children, health officials announced on Wednesday, recalling the need to destroy related products.

Analysis “A link has been confirmed between several cases and the consumption of frozen pizza from the Frac’Up range of Boutoni brands contaminated with Escherichia coli bacteria.“In a press release, announced the Directorate General of Health, which depends on the government, while the mass return of these pizzas has been started for two weeks.

Since late February, France has experienced a resurgence of cases of hemolytic and uremic syndrome (HUS) associated with contamination with E. coli. These cases, which lead to kidney failure, occur in children.

Of these, two died due to these infections. Overall, according to the latest calculations…