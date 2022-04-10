France elected new president, voting at 5 pm is 4 percent less than in the first round of the previous elections

Which two candidates will appear in the second (and final) round of the French presidential election to be held on Sunday, April 24? About 48.7 crore can be paid on this. citizens Speak today At 5 p.m., 65 percent of them had already done so, 4.4 percentage points less than the same time in 2017 (69.42 percent).

Estimates suggest 24 to 26.5 percent of French voters will not vote. This would be higher than in 2017 (then 22.23 percent), but lower than in 2008, when turnout was lowest, with 28.4 percent of eligible voters not showing up.