France – South Africa: on which channel and at what time to follow the match of the Blues?

2022 World Cup is coming! (It will start on November 18, 2022).
The French team will get to know their opponents after the draw in Doha on 1 April at 6:00 pm. After defeating the Elephants of Cte d’Ivoire in Marseille on Friday (2-1), the Blues face South Africa, who have not qualified for the World Cup like the Ivorians.
After a goalless draw against Guinea on Friday, Bafana Bafana faces the world champion with humility, with her coach Hugo Brus acknowledging that the Blues are more experienced than their side. The French team plans to rotate its staff to prepare strategically for the World Cup.
TV Programme: France-South Africa
France – South Africa, the preparatory match for the 2022 World Cup, can be seen live and clearly on TF1 this Tuesday 29 March …
Read Full News