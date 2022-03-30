FRANCE TEAM – FRANCE: Riolo warns of “Mbappe danger”

On Tuesday evening, Kylian Mbappe scored two goals with the French team against South Africa, including a masterpiece to open the scoring.

Resting against Cte d’Ivoire on Friday evening due to an ENT infection, the PSG striker now has 26 goals in 54 caps with the French team at the age of just 23. Statistics that stuns Kylian Mbappe, who is on his way to breaking all possible and imaginable records. Logically, the former Monaco striker is already aiming for the goal-scoring record of Thierry Henri, the top scorer in the history of the French team with 51 goals, three more than Olivier Giroud, also decisive against South Africa and who Claims record. At TF1’s microphone after the success of the Tricolor in Lille on Tuesday evening, Kylian Mbappe did not hide his ambitions. With a speech that some may confuse with pretentiousness.

Mbappe Court…