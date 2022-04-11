France, the real populist winner of the first round of the presidential election – Economic Policy

Apparently, it was Emmanuel Macron who won the first round of the presidential election in France. Only in appearance, because the real winner has another name: populism.

If you add up the total votes of those who voted for one extreme right and one extreme left party, and I am not only referring to Marine Le Pen, Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Eric Zemour, I am referring to those smaller parties. Those who are socially and economically active. break, I manage – if I still know how to add – 59% of the total vote, In other words, two-thirds of the electorate on Sunday expressed a radical and protest vote.

Remember that these candidates proposed Unfunded democratic measures that can lead to FREXITThat is, France’s exit from the euro area. And then, there’s the second surprise of this first round Ridiculous score of environmentalist candidate, Here’s the surprising thing once again: While…