France voted for the president on Sunday. Macron first, Le Pen second, Melanchon third and Left atomized

Atonal, without memorable episodes, sometimes spectral and absorbed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this Sunday’s campaign for the presidential election – in the first round – enters the final week with two forces in an ascending dynamic. They are Marine Le Pen’s extreme right and Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s radical left, and the third force, outgoing President Emmanuel Macron, remains stagnant. Other proposals, even those that had raised strong hopes, collapsed miserably. This has been the case for other far-right lists of television panelists and columnists for the conservative daily Le Figaro, Eric Zemour of the right-wing Republican candidate Valerie Pecras, and others…