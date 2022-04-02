France vs Ireland LIVE: Women’s Six Nations results, final scores and reaction as France secure bonus points win

Ireland are still looking for their first victory at the TikTok Women’s Six Nations after being defeated 40-5 by France in Toulouse.
Outside center Eve Higgins passed under the post for the visitors in the 56th minute but it was a lone highlight on a rough afternoon at Stade Ernest-Wallen.
It was the second time Higgins had touched but the first attempt was rejected by TMO.
Ireland were hampered by a high penalty count, but they improved after the interval, going 26–0 at half-time, leaking four tries in the process.
LiveWire France Scrum-Half Laure Census ran in each half trying to emerge as the most effective player for the hosts, who have now…
