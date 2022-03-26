France vs. Ivory Coast – Football Match Report – March 25, 2022

Olivier Giroud again defied the skeptics as he scored his 47th international goal in France as world champions beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in a friendly on Friday.

Giroud, who hasn’t been called up since his country’s exit in the last 16 of the European Championship last year, canceled Nicolas Pepe’s opener that surpassed Thierry Henry’s all-time France scoring record before Aureli Tchoumeni wrapped He was reluctant to score four goals. win in stoppage time

The AC Milan forward, who has rarely disappointed coach Didier Deschamps despite playing limited time at Chelsea, was included in the squad following an injury to Karim Benzema.

He debuted with Christopher Nkunku, as Kylian Mbappe sat…