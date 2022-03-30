France vs South Africa – Football Match Report – March 29, 2022

France scored two goals in a 5-0 win against South Africa in a friendly on Tuesday as Kylian Mbappe and record-chasing Olivier Giroud extended their winning run to seven matches.

The world champions, who have not lost since Switzerland were kicked out of the European Championship on penalties last year, have never been troubled by a team they haven’t faced since the 2010 World Cup.

France crashed out of the final that year after a notorious off-field meltdown in which players went on strike, but Didier Deschamps’ side was very commercial on Tuesday with Wissam Ben Yedder and Matteo Guendouzzi scoring late goals.

– World Cup 2022: Who’s in, who’s out, who can still make it?

– World Cup draw: when is it and who has secured the seeded spot?

South Africa finished with 10 men…