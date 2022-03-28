Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro Celebrate ‘The Godfather’s 50th Anniversary’ at the 2022 OscarsMarch 28, 2022LATEST Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro celebrate ‘The Godfather’s 50th Anniversary’ at the 2022 Oscars. entertainment tonight arrow-left-mobileleft arrowarrow-right-mobilearrow rightgroup 7gallery icon copy 2video play button copy 5hamburger menuinstagramTwitteryoutubeshare button7C858890-6955-48EA-B871-66CE1E33590Cvideo-playbutton copy Skip to main theme Read Full News