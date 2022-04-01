Francisco Cerundolo Vs. Casper Rudd for the Miami Masters: Schedule and How to Watch Live

The Argentine tennis player is having a great run and has just beaten Janic Isner in the semi-finals. Now his dream is to reach the finals.

Francisco Serandolo (103rd) will face Norway’s Casper Rood (8th) This Friday, from the 14th in Argentina, to one of the semi-finals of Masters de Miami, Argentina are doing great and will be looking for the final, After dropping Janik Isner on the way, Learn how to watch the match live and what you need to know.

Francisco Cerundolo Vs. Casper Rudd for the Miami Masters: Check out the schedule and how…