Francisco D’Agustino explains how to keep himself active during lockdown – TMT Daily

A year after the lockdown, we’re still trying to get used to the new normal and it’s a long road, but one of the things that can help you get through it is exercise! Daily physical activities are extremely beneficial for our body and our overall health.

Loading...

However, it becomes more important during lockdown as it can help us deal with many mental issues such as depression or anxiety, which are very common these days and one to deal with after passing COVID-19 Will become a global issue.

Loading...

Francisco D’Agostino States that it is a fact that the health benefits of regular physical activity and exercise cannot be ignored. Everyone benefits from exercise, regardless of age, sex, or physical ability.

Loading...

Who is D’Agostino now? He began his life as a firefighter for New York, then completely changed his life by co-owning in the gym, becoming an inspiration for others to transform their lives into transformations and fitness training. He shares some tips to keep himself active during lockdown, let’s talk more on them.

Loading...

So here we want to talk about some of the benefits of exercise and how it can help during lockdown.

Loading...

To begin, the importance of staying active in the quarantine period, like the current one due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is important to do activities that help strengthen your immune response capacity.

Loading...

It is also proven that for people who have chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol levels and / or heart disease, it will help improve their health and take better care of them.

Loading...

One of the benefits of keeping yourself active at home is that exercise will reduce the anxiety that a situation of imprisonment may arise and it can help you deal with the stress and anxiety that is causing the condition .

Loading...

Exercising improves arterial circulation throughout the body and helps to work on your memory as you are doing exercises by counting repetitions, as well as remembering the order of the activity you are doing.

Loading...

Also, doing a physical activity will give you a sense of general well-being both physically and emotionally, which is important to avoid any depression or anxiety.

Loading...

How much exercise should I do during the week?

Loading...

Many people think that more exercise is better, however, most of the time this is not true.

Loading...

It is recommended that you have several days (but not all of them) with approximately 2,5 hours of moderate physical activity and it is also important that you do not push yourself with exercises you have not done before Have done.

Loading...

Let’s discuss some tips to stay active at home that you can easily adapt to your routine.

Loading...

Watching tv

If you spend a lot of time watching TV, then a good idea to incorporate physical activity into your routine is to use a spot where advertisements are dispatched to stretch and move your feet slightly.

Loading...

Walk around the house

Imprisonment can be difficult, however, one way to think about something else is to start walking around your house on different routes, paths, and many times per day. This will help you stay active and sleep better.

Loading...

Set alarm

It is not recommended to sit upright for more than 2h. A good way to avoid this is to use an alarm that reminds you to stand, walk, and move slightly. Another recommended thing is that you sit every day and then during the day.

Loading...

The right time to use the video call

Calling friends and family over phone or video is very common these days, so why not use this time for yourself too? During chatting or video calling, you can start by walking during the call and it will help to do it more often until it becomes your habit.

Loading...

Use beaches as a daily exercise at home

Keeping your home organized and tidy is easy, so making the most of this time will help you keep yourself active.

Loading...

Stairs are also an option!

If you are likely to use the stairs, another good exercise is to go up and down 1 or 2 floors every day. If you have been training for a while, you can do more floors, however, it is not really recommended if you have not been exercising for a while.

Loading...

Regular exercise helps prevent or manage many health problems and concerns, including:

Loading...

the strokes

Loading...

metabolic syndrome.

Loading...

high blood pressure

Loading...

Diabetes type 2

Loading...

depression

Loading...

anxiety

Loading...

Many types of cancer

Loading...

Arthritis

Loading...

Falls

Loading...

It can help improve cognitive function and reduce the risk of death from any cause. Also, distribute your activities throughout the week. If you want to lose weight, reach specific fitness goals, or get even more mileage, you may need to increase your moderate aerobic activity by 300 minutes or a week.

Loading...

Remember to check with your doctor before starting a new exercise program, especially if you have concerns about your fitness, have not exercised for a long time, or have chronic health problems such as heart disease, diabetes, or arthritis.

Loading...

What does it matter is that you feel that being physically active is not as difficult as it sounds and the benefits from it are a very long list. Do not let the fact that we are limited become a reason for not exercising and make the necessary changes to start receiving the benefits that are in daily activity in our body.

Loading...

It is also important to remember that exercising is not the only thing that can be good for you. If you combine it with healthy eating habits, you can triple the benefits.

Loading...

Make sure you talk to a nutritionist about the best way to eat according to your needs and can adapt it to your daily routine so that it does not feel like something indispensable according to Francisco de Agostino. The only way to turn it into a sustainable lifestyle is to organize and stick to your routine.

Loading...

Now is the moment to make the necessary changes, start planning on your meals and your daily physical activities and let’s do something productive during imprisonment!

Loading...