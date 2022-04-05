Francisco Serandolo climbs 52 places in ATP rankings

francisco cerundolo lived a week that he’ll remember forever Masters 1000 Day Miami. And not for less: He reached the semi-finals of the tournament and took down several heavyweight names like Frances Tiafoe and Gael Monfils along the way. Of course, his stellar performance in the competition was rewarded. Tremendous climb of 52 positions in ATP rankings ,

Serondolo fell against Norwegian Kasper Rood in the semi-finals.

El Rulo climbed from 103rd place to 51st place in the ATP rankings. A promotion that places him in the top 100 and which puts him one step away from being among the best 50 players in the world. Very high growth for Argentina, who started the year in 125th place.

Unforgettable Miami

His performance in the Miami competition was…