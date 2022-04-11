Francisco was born, the son of Alberto Fernández and Fabiola Yanezu

UMP Statement April 11, 2022.pdf

“Mrs Fabiola Yanez entered the Otamendi sanatorium after midnight with labor contractions without progress, for which a caesarean section was performed,” the presidential medical unit statement said.

Furthermore, he highlighted that “the development of both the child and the mother is satisfactory. Both are perfectly fine.”

“Francis was born!!! With your mother Fabiola Yanez, we are extremely happy. Welcome to life !!!”, wrote the head of state on the social network, where he shared the footprints of his young son, Shared a picture with his name and his date and time of birth.

