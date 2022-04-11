Francisco was born, the son of Fabiola Yánez and Alberto Fernández

the first son of the President of the nation, Albert Fernandez, and the first lady, Fabiola Yanez, Francisco, was born at midnight in Otamendi Sanatorium, By caesarean section, as confirmed this morning by the Presidential Medical Unit (UMP) via a statement.

“The development of both the child and the mother is satisfactory. Meeting the two in perfect health”, Indicated by UMP. And he specified that it was “a male baby weighing 3,510 grams.” From this unit they inferred that Yanez would be treated in this medical institution, as she did during her pregnancy.

Hours later, the president communicated the news via his Instagram account with a tender photo in which he…