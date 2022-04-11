Francisco was born the son of President Alberto Fernández and Fabiola Yanezu.

The boy was born by caesarean section at the Otamendi sanatorium early this Monday, the Presidential Medical Unit reported. “We are extremely happy. Welcome to life,” the president wrote on his network.

Francisco, the son of President Alberto Fernandez and First Lady Fabiola Yánez, was born by caesarean section at the Otamendi sanatorium in the early hours of Monday, the Presidential Medical Unit reported.

“Mrs. Fabiola Yanez was admitted to the Otamendi sanatorium after midnight with labor contractions without progress, for which a caesarean section was performed. Birth at 1:22 pm. A male baby weighs 3,510 g,” The statement said.

Evolution, “Both…