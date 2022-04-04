Frank Gore Intends to Retire With 49ers, Join San Francisco Front Office

Rusher, the league’s third all-time leading, is close to hanging up his cleats for good.

Frank Gore told TheSFNiners.com This Week That he plans to sign a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him, and is retiring from the NFL. it’s only a matter of time.

“We’re still trying to figure out when I’m going to sign my one-day contract, make my retirement,” Gore said. “I told (boss) Jade York that I’ve always wanted to be a Niner. So we’re working on that right now.”