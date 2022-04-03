Frank Gore to sign one-day contract with 49ers before retirement

Frank Gore’s career seems to be coming to an end.

The old man running behind told SF Niners Podcast He plans to retire as a 49er before the start of the season.

“We are still trying to figure out when I will sign my one-day contract, when will I retire,” Gore said. “I told Jade York, I’ve always wanted to be a Niner.”

Gore spent 10 years in San Francisco, and he is the all-time leading Rush of the 49ers. He is the only player in San Francisco history to cross 11,000 yards in his career with the team.

After San Francisco, Gore sprang up a bit. He played with the Colts for three seasons, passing 1,000 yards in 2016 and scoring a total of 900 yards each year. He ended his playing career on one-year deals with the Bills, Dolphins and Jets, last playing for New York in 2020.