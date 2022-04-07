frank lampard is down the hole

What’s next after this ad

From Chelsea Blues to Everton Blues. Here is the route Frank Lampard took in one year. On 25 January 2021, the former midfielder, who came in to take over from Maurizio Sarri, was dismissed from his duties at Chelsea. After a good first year, he got lost along the way, with the club’s particular ambition of betting on young talent. Thanks in late January and replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who won the Champions League a few months later, Lampard was patient before returning to service.

Eight defeats in twelve matches

And an opportunity finally presented itself. Everton, the writers of the disastrous first part of the season, were looking for a new coach after the departure of Rafael Benítez, sixteenth in the Premier League. Many names were mentioned in the press, but Toffee Bench did not interest many …