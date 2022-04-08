Frank Lampard may copy Carlo Ancelotti strategy to address ‘unforgivable’ Everton errors

What is your assessment of Everton’s current position in the Premier League table, after more misery on the road this week?

Parls fast. Everton have yet to drop to the bottom three despite enduring one of the worst runs by any Premier League team in memory, but in reality, the margin for error is now gone. Frank Lampard and his players must find a way to make a winning start or the once iconic old club’s 68-year glory in the top flight ends this season. There are 27 points between now and the end of the campaign, 15 of them at Goodison Park, which is a cause for hope, but things should change immediately, starting on Saturday against Manchester United.

