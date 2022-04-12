Frank Vogel fired, Los Angeles Lakers, backlash, LeBron James, Rob Pelinka, off-season, salary cap, move, trade

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson has accused the Lakers of “cowardice” after an awkward press conference involving former coach Frank Vogel.

The Lakers sacked head coach Frank Vogel on Tuesday, saying a change of leadership was needed after the club’s failure to reach the playoffs.

Vogel insisted when asked about his alleged dismissal over the Denver Nuggets shortly after the Lakers’ 146-141 overtime win.

“I haven’t been told s*** and I’m going to enjoy tonight’s game,” Vogel told reporters.

Watch the 21/22 NBA season with ESPN on Kayo. Live coverage every week as well as every game of the NBA Finals. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now ,

Of course, it was confirmed in a statement later Tuesday that Vogel was indeed sacked with the Lakers…