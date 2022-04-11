Frank Vogel will be fired as Lakers head coach, according to reports on Monday expected to be revealed as soon as possible

Frank Vogel coached his final game for the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, He is expected to be informed by Monday. The Lakers, the winners of the 2020 NBA Championship, entered the season as Western Conference favorites. They failed to live up to that due to a combination of injuries, age, a poorly built roster and mismanagement of that roster, and on Tuesday, they were officially dropped from playoff contention. He closed the season with a 33–49 record. Now Vogel is paying the price for his failure and has been fired as coach less than two years after leading the Lakers to the title.

When asked about the news that he will not be retained, Vogel…