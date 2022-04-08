Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona: Eintracht denies famous win. UEFA Europa League

Frankfurt and Barcelona scored an impressive goal each to skip their UEFA Europa League quarter-finals in all classes after a lucrative contest in Germany.

critical moment 48′ Ansgar Knauff’s half-volley dipping breaks the deadlock

66′ Ferran Torres makes a neat move for the equalizer

78′ Broken dismissed for second bookable offense

Match in short: Ferran Torres’ winning style draw

Both sides got off to a great start, with Kevin Trapp pulling off a smart fingertip save to deny Ferran Torres with only three minutes left. The hosts cut through the Barcelona defense moments later, with Jibril So slicing wide from close range after a cutback from Jesper Lindström.

Ansgar Knauff sets Frankfurt on fire from the front AFP via Getty Images

Bundesliga outfit deservedly led …