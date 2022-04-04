Fred VanVleet’s numbers make the Raptors an all-defensive lock

On Wednesday night, Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors went into a game rife with the standings effect as a playoff team. Minnesota Timberwolves, Despite the load of the game, Toronto fell flat to start, lacking the spark needed for a Minnesota team desperate to escape playing conditions.

The rap needed someone to disrupt the rhythm and regain the tempo of the night. Enter VanVleet, the underappreciated All-Defensive candidate of the 2022 NBA season.

VanVleet put up a defensive masterclass. Grabbing four stalls and connecting two blocks, the undersized, underdrafted, over-achieving All-Star fired the ball to the Timberwolves by forcing the ball-handler to repeatedly pick up his dribble and anticipate their passing lanes. made uncomfortable. He followed it…