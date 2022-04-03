Fred’s late equaliser help Red Devils draw

Brazilian midfielder bailed out Man United vs Leicester City as the two sides shared spoils in an electrifying clash in the Premier League on Saturday.

A lacklustre Manchester United needed a rare goal by midfielder Fred to salvage an unconvincing 1-1 draw with Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Kelechi Iheanacho had put the visitors ahead, nodding an inch-perfect James Maddison cross past David de Gea after Fred was dispossessed on a United counter-attack.

Man United vs Leicester City – Highlights

But the Brazillian levelled three minutes later after Leicester failed to clear the ball, Bruno Fernandes shooting from the edge of the box and Fred tapping home the rebound after Kasper Schmeichel pushed it out.

