Free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick to throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan Spring game

The search for Colin Kaepernick’s NFL return will continue this weekend in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelicero and Ian Rapoport reported via telegram that Kaepernick will hold a throwing exhibit during halftime of the University of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

Pelicero said draft-eligible players would catch passes from Kaepernick, and NFL team personnel would be allowed to watch in attendance.

Kaepernick last played in the 2016 season, in which he peacefully protested social injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. He was unsigned the following season, and has since worked steadily towards finding employment in the league.