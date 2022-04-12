Transport Canberra will offer free transport to and from Anzac de Dawn service on 25 April and RSL Veterans March.

Those attending the event are being encouraged Pre-register online As for free bus service as Transport Canberra says, demand can quickly exceed bus capacity.

Pick-up locations for Dawn service include Gungahlin Bus Station, Westfield Belkonnen, Woden Bus Station, Tugeranong Bus Station, and the Civic Bus Station, the Russell Offices, and continuous loop shuttles from Canberra Center.

Continuous loop shuttle buses for the RSL Veterans March will pick-up from the Russell Offices and Canberra Center via the Civic Bus Station.

Return services for both events will depart 20 minutes after each event…