Free Fire Elite Pass Season 35: Pre-order Price, Free Leaked Theme Rewards and More

One of the fastest-growing battleground royale game, Free Fire has again come up with a brand new Elite Pass at the end of this month. I guess, we all know that every once in a month free fire release elite passes for the gamers. This information has been announced officially on the official Instagram handle of India, which is, ‘@indiaofficialfreefire’ on 29th March 2021. Having an elite pass in the free-fire game comes with certain perks and advantages, and will help the players to move forward and complete all challenges and daily as well as weekly missions, just like a piece of cake. The pre-booking for the Elite pass has already started. The gamers can only pre-order the pass from 29th March to 31st March 2021. After 31st March, the offer will end. So, hurry up guys, as you are left with only two more days. We will tell you everything, that you need to know regarding what is coming next in the free fire game and how you can pre-order the Elite pass, so stay tuned with us.

First of all, the Garena Free fire game has already begun season 35 of the game. In this game, this time the players will land on the map of Bloodwing City Pan Skin. This theme will open from 1st April 2021 for the gamers along with the elite pass. In this theme, two new characters named “Shadow” and “Trixy” has been introduced in the game, who will be handled the task of saving the governor and patrolling the whole Bloddwing city at night. The new theme is surely very fascinating, mysterious and lit.

The gamers from all around the world can get this theme by pre-ordering the Elite pass, the registration of which has already started and will end on 31st March 2021. Now, we talk about the new elite pass, then the gamers need to have 500 diamonds in order to upgrade their Elite pass. In the elite pass, whenever a player complete daily or weekly tasks, they are entitled to badges and with every completion of the task, the gamers are rewarded certain items from the in-game store.

Also, gamers can also pre-order the pass for 999 diamonds. For free-ordering the Elite pass, the gamers need to follow the following procedure.

Go to the Elite Pass Section, which will display on the main screen of the game.

After opening it, you have to click on the upgrade button with 999 diamonds.

A dialogue box will appear, which will ask for your confirmation whether you want this item.

On confirmation, 999 diamonds will be deducted from your account.

In order to get access to all Elite Rewards, the gamers need 10,000 diamonds. After that, they can unlock the challenges and on completion, they will be rewarded with badges and a lot of rewards on every successful completion of the elite challenges. In the Elite Pass, you will see various rewards, including, Jeep, Dark Daughter Avatar, Dark Night Avatar, dark night Hoodie, Banner’s dark night, dark daughter hoodie, dark night package and others. So, don’t forget to Pre-Order the Elite Pass. The last date of registration is 31st March 2021. For the more latest updates, follow our page.