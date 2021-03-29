ENTERTAINMENT

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 35: Pre-order Price, Free Leaked Theme Rewards and More

Avatar
By
Posted on
free fire elite pass season 35

One of the fastest-growing battleground royale game, Free Fire has again come up with a brand new Elite Pass at the end of this month. I guess, we all know that every once in a month free fire release elite passes for the gamers. This information has been announced officially on the official Instagram handle of India, which is, ‘@indiaofficialfreefire’ on 29th March 2021. Having an elite pass in the free-fire game comes with certain perks and advantages, and will help the players to move forward and complete all challenges and daily as well as weekly missions, just like a piece of cake. The pre-booking for the Elite pass has already started. The gamers can only pre-order the pass from 29th March to 31st March 2021. After 31st March, the offer will end. So, hurry up guys, as you are left with only two more days. We will tell you everything, that you need to know regarding what is coming next in the free fire game and how you can pre-order the Elite pass, so stay tuned with us.

free fire elite pass season 35

First of all, the Garena Free fire game has already begun season 35 of the game. In this game, this time the players will land on the map of Bloodwing City Pan Skin. This theme will open from 1st April 2021 for the gamers along with the elite pass. In this theme, two new characters named “Shadow” and “Trixy” has been introduced in the game, who will be handled the task of saving the governor and patrolling the whole Bloddwing city at night. The new theme is surely very fascinating, mysterious and lit.

The gamers from all around the world can get this theme by pre-ordering the Elite pass, the registration of which has already started and will end on 31st March 2021. Now, we talk about the new elite pass, then the gamers need to have 500 diamonds in order to upgrade their Elite pass. In the elite pass, whenever a player complete daily or weekly tasks, they are entitled to badges and with every completion of the task, the gamers are rewarded certain items from the in-game store.

Also, gamers can also pre-order the pass for 999 diamonds. For free-ordering the Elite pass, the gamers need to follow the following procedure.

  • Go to the Elite Pass Section, which will display on the main screen of the game.
  • After opening it, you have to click on the upgrade button with 999 diamonds.
  • A dialogue box will appear, which will ask for your confirmation whether you want this item.
  • On confirmation, 999 diamonds will be deducted from your account.

In order to get access to all Elite Rewards, the gamers need 10,000 diamonds. After that, they can unlock the challenges and on completion, they will be rewarded with badges and a lot of rewards on every successful completion of the elite challenges. In the Elite Pass, you will see various rewards, including, Jeep, Dark  Daughter Avatar, Dark Night Avatar, dark night Hoodie, Banner’s dark night, dark daughter hoodie, dark night package and others. So, don’t forget to Pre-Order the Elite Pass. The last date of registration is 31st March 2021. For the more latest updates, follow our page.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
296
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
286
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x