Free Fire Garena Tri-Series 2021 Schedule Timings Date Teams Country Rewards Prizes

Popular royale battleground game Free Fire is a very popular video game all around the world. Every time the game comes up with new challenges, themes, rewards for the gamers. This time too, the Free Fire game has officially announced a few hours ago, the new championship named “Free Fire Tri-Series”, which will take place between three countries, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, respectively. The tournament is specially organised for the South-Asian countries. In this tournament, the gamers and streamers from these three respective countries will compete against each other. This will the biggest free fire esports tournament that is ever going to happen in the south-Asia. The tournament is starting on 9th April 2021. The battle will take place for about 7 days and then the final will be held on 25th April 2021. The winner of the series will be entitled to a cash prize of USD 50,000. In Indian rupees, the cash prize amounts to be Rs. 36.7 lakhs.
Six teams from each respective countries will participate in this series. This means that the top-six team in the Finale will represent India against the six teams from the corresponding domestic league of Bangladesh and Pakistan. The following are the names of the six teams that are representing India in the Free Fire royale battle: Team Chaos, Last Breathe, Sixth Sense, Nemesis, Galaxy Racer and Team Elite.
The name of the six teams that are representing team Bangladesh are, The Jawbreakers, Riot, B26 Mystics, Agent Exp, TM Swag and Extreme EX, while Demons Pride, Team TG, No chance, revengers, house of blood, and Team Hotshot are names of the domestic teams of Pakistan. It will be going to be very interesting to witness, who will win this epic battle of free fire. This is one of those opportunities, where gamers, content creators and streamer from all around the world, are going to showcase their talent.
Not only, gamers are excited about this amazing challenge, but as well the fans and followers of the gamers seem to be equally excited for this challenge. The motto of “Free fire Tri-series 2021″ is ‘fight for the pride’. This means just like any other sports games, take the example of Cricket, every team fight for the pride of their country”. This is the same case with this Free fire battle royale game. The three countries, named India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will fight for the pride of the country by showing their extra-ordinary gaming skills and beating the teams of other countries. Further details regarding the esports championship will be revealed soon by the creators and developer of Free fire, on the respective social media accounts of Free fire. We will keep you updated, till then, stay tuned with us.