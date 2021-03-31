ENTERTAINMENT

Free Fire Garena Tri-Series 2021 Schedule Timings Date Teams Country Rewards Prizes

Avatar
By
Posted on
Free Fire Garena Tri-Series 2021 Schedule Timings Date Teams Country Rewards Prizes

Popular royale battleground game Free Fire is a very popular video game all around the world. Every time the game comes up with new challenges, themes, rewards for the gamers. This time too, the Free Fire game has officially announced a few hours ago, the new championship named “Free Fire Tri-Series”, which will take place between three countries, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, respectively. The tournament is specially organised for the South-Asian countries. In this tournament, the gamers and streamers from these three respective countries will compete against each other. This will the biggest free fire esports tournament that is ever going to happen in the south-Asia. The tournament is starting on 9th April 2021. The battle will take place for about 7 days and then the final will be held on 25th April 2021. The winner of the series will be entitled to a cash prize of USD 50,000. In Indian rupees, the cash prize amounts to be Rs. 36.7 lakhs.

Free Fire Garena Tri-Series 2021 Schedule Timings Date Teams Country Rewards Prizes

Six teams from each respective countries will participate in this series. This means that the top-six team in the Finale will represent India against the six teams from the corresponding domestic league of Bangladesh and Pakistan. The following are the names of the six teams that are representing India in the Free Fire royale battle: Team Chaos, Last Breathe, Sixth Sense, Nemesis, Galaxy Racer and Team Elite.

The name of the six teams that are representing team Bangladesh are, The Jawbreakers, Riot, B26 Mystics, Agent Exp, TM Swag and Extreme EX, while Demons Pride, Team TG, No chance, revengers, house of blood, and Team Hotshot are names of the domestic teams of Pakistan. It will be going to be very interesting to witness, who will win this epic battle of free fire. This is one of those opportunities, where gamers, content creators and streamer from all around the world, are going to showcase their talent.

Not only, gamers are excited about this amazing challenge, but as well the fans and followers of the gamers seem to be equally excited for this challenge. The motto of “Free fire Tri-series 2021″ is ‘fight for the pride’. This means just like any other sports games, take the example of Cricket, every team fight for the pride of their country”. This is the same case with this Free fire battle royale game. The three countries, named India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will fight for the pride of the country by showing their extra-ordinary gaming skills and beating the teams of other countries. Further details regarding the esports championship will be revealed soon by the creators and developer of Free fire, on the respective social media accounts of Free fire. We will keep you updated, till then, stay tuned with us.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top