ENTERTAINMENT

Free Fire New Mode Titan Attack Rewards Gameplay Elite Pass Price & Characters

Avatar
By
Posted on
Free Fire New Mode Titan Attack Rewards Gameplay Elite Pass Price & Characters

Everyone’s favorite and trending social game Garena Free Fire is regularly coming with some new features and gamers on its platforms. Many gamers are giving their contribution to bringing this game over the sky. The gamers love the characters of the game and in view of this, the developers have brought several prominent characters, series, and figures in the game. Recently, they added the world’s famous footballer’s figure Cristiano Ronaldo, the latest series Money Heist, and many more characters. While the interesting details have recently announced that the developers have renowned Manga series, Attack on Titan.

Free Fire New Mode Titan Attack Rewards Gameplay Elite Pass Price & Characters

With the other partnership, many theme items have given to the players. Recently, the Titan Attack has captured its way into the battle of royale title. Today, we will tell you about the rewards, gameplay, and new features that added to the mode. You will get to know each and every detail of the game in this article.

Free Fire: New Titan Attack Game Mode

The new Titan Attacks mode in Free Fire has been come and it will be available for the limited time between March 28th, 2021 at 04:00 AM to April 5th, 2021 at 03:59 AM IST. The mode is equal to th 4v4 mode as the Clash Squad mode, with some different things. The team will achieve the 60 points gets Booyah in the game.

When the gaming players will start the match, they need to purchase the weapons and also, have to eliminate their opponents player to upgrade the power of Titans. Also, the Titan progress indicator will be seen on the screen. In this mode, there will be four tough stage, where you will have to face four different toughest stages. Also, all the players will get extra points if they will kill their opponent when they are at the higher level of the game.

Free Fire: Free Rewards

A new event has come into the Free Fire where the players will have to play a “Siege Challenge” which is available in the game. All the players have to play the Titan Attack mode in a given time and they can earn more rewards in the mode and can collect more.

If you want to earn 1x Weapon Royale Voucher so, they have to play 1 match in a Titan Attack mode. On the other side, if they want Island Life Surfboard so, they need to play 1 match in the Titan Attack mode.

These steps can help you to get rewards

  • Open “Free Fire” game and tap on the Calender given on the right side
  • Search for the event and click on “Siege Challenge”
  • Press the button “Claim” to get rewards

This year the game has earned much positive response from fans and they are attracting towards the game. To know each and every detail of the game, stay tuned with us.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
261
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x