Free Fire New Mode Titan Attack Rewards Gameplay Elite Pass Price & Characters

Everyone’s favorite and trending social game Garena Free Fire is regularly coming with some new features and gamers on its platforms. Many gamers are giving their contribution to bringing this game over the sky. The gamers love the characters of the game and in view of this, the developers have brought several prominent characters, series, and figures in the game. Recently, they added the world’s famous footballer’s figure Cristiano Ronaldo, the latest series Money Heist, and many more characters. While the interesting details have recently announced that the developers have renowned Manga series, Attack on Titan.

With the other partnership, many theme items have given to the players. Recently, the Titan Attack has captured its way into the battle of royale title. Today, we will tell you about the rewards, gameplay, and new features that added to the mode. You will get to know each and every detail of the game in this article.

Free Fire: New Titan Attack Game Mode

The new Titan Attacks mode in Free Fire has been come and it will be available for the limited time between March 28th, 2021 at 04:00 AM to April 5th, 2021 at 03:59 AM IST. The mode is equal to th 4v4 mode as the Clash Squad mode, with some different things. The team will achieve the 60 points gets Booyah in the game.

When the gaming players will start the match, they need to purchase the weapons and also, have to eliminate their opponents player to upgrade the power of Titans. Also, the Titan progress indicator will be seen on the screen. In this mode, there will be four tough stage, where you will have to face four different toughest stages. Also, all the players will get extra points if they will kill their opponent when they are at the higher level of the game.

Free Fire: Free Rewards

A new event has come into the Free Fire where the players will have to play a “Siege Challenge” which is available in the game. All the players have to play the Titan Attack mode in a given time and they can earn more rewards in the mode and can collect more.

If you want to earn 1x Weapon Royale Voucher so, they have to play 1 match in a Titan Attack mode. On the other side, if they want Island Life Surfboard so, they need to play 1 match in the Titan Attack mode.

These steps can help you to get rewards

Open “Free Fire” game and tap on the Calender given on the right side

Search for the event and click on “Siege Challenge”

Press the button “Claim” to get rewards

This year the game has earned much positive response from fans and they are attracting towards the game. To know each and every detail of the game, stay tuned with us.