Free one after another against the Barracas

It was a breath of oxygen for the team to be beaten. Independent he needed a victory to chase away the ghosts and find peace of mind and he got Barracks 1-0 By Professional Football League Cupin the run-up to his debut in South AmericanWhich will be against Sierra in Brazil next Tuesday. Weak first half, improvement in second And a great goal from Pozzo after a great mass game, To return to victory after five matches (Six, if you count the Argentine Cup). Check out Ole’s score.

Score

1-s Sosa(5,5): A luxury spectator for most of the game, as he shouldn’t have interfered in some way…