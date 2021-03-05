Free power scheme rajasthan | Rajasthan Free Electricity Rural Scheme

Free Electricity Scheme Rajasthan Rural Farmers (Subsidy Scheme) (Registration) 2021 (Rajasthan Free Electricity Scheme – For Rural farmer) Eligibility criteria, application form process, how to apply

In view of the situation of the farmers in Rajasthan, the Raje government is coming up with a plan for their benefit. On Saturday, Chief Minister Raje announced a free electricity scheme for farmers in the presence of Prime Minister Modi. Under this scheme, general category rural farmers will get benefits. The plan will officially begin in November next month.

Scheme name Free electricity scheme State Rajasthan Declaration Chief Minister Raje date October 2018 Plan supervision Rajasthan Energy Department Beneficiary Farmer Benefit Electricity bill discount financial help 833 / month How will you get benefits Direct gain transfer (DBT)

Key highlights of the plan (key features)

aim (aim) – The government has taken this initiative to reduce the increasing pressure of electricity bill on farmers. Many farmers in Rajasthan are unable to use irrigation machines due to lack of electricity, this problem will be overcome with the coming of this scheme.

Benefit of the scheme (Advantage) – Under this scheme 833 rupees will be transferred to the bank account of some selected farmers. This benefit of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) will be the same, farmers who have deposited the electricity bill for that month. The government will give a benefit of up to 10000 thousand to selected farmers in a year.

Beneficiary (Beneficiary) – The target of 12 lakh general category rural farmers has been kept for this scheme from the Rajasthan government. The government will make every effort to benefit these farmers.

Advantage – Reduction in electricity bill will reduce a major concern of farmers, so that they will be able to use the remaining money for good manure and machine in agriculture. With this, the dream of the country will be realized as soon as possible by doubling the income of farmers by 2022.

Scheme eligibility (eligibility criteria) –

Native – To take advantage of the scheme, the beneficiary must be a resident of Rajasthan, for this, he has to show his identity card and a copy of it will also have to be used to take advantage of the scheme.

For farmers – The scheme is only for the farmers, but only the farmer who belongs to the rural area will get the benefit of this scheme. Farmers living in urban areas cannot take advantage of this scheme.

Poverty line – It is mandatory for the beneficiary to be named in the SECC list, which means that the farmers coming below the poverty line will get the benefit of this scheme.

Power connection – Any farmer who has a common electricity connection is eligible for this scheme, he can apply for it.

Application form (Application form and procedure)

The free electricity scheme has just been announced, so there is not much information about its application process. First, the officials will make a list of the beneficiary farmers, then the government may set up camps for this in the village and panchayat, and the registration of the farmers should be done through the offline process. We will let you know as soon as we get official information about this scheme.

How will the plan work (how it works)

For this, all farmers will have to submit the bill for the month in time to the electricity department, after which the officials will transfer the money directly to the account of the beneficiary department.

Election in the 5 major big states of the country has been sounded. One of these has started showing its effect in Rajasthan state. Some time ago from Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhamashah Digital Family Plan Was announced, in which all were given free mobiles. This kind of free power scheme has come in BJP-ruled other states as well. Simple electricity bill scheme in Madhya Pradesh and in Chhattisgarh Simple electricity bill The scheme is being run for the poor class.

